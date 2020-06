14:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Palestinian Authority: 'Arab states aren't denying they support sovereignty plan' Read more 'Israeli talk of annexation must stop,' says UAE foreign minister, while PA accuses Arab leaders of backing sovereignty plan. ► ◄ Last Briefs