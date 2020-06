14:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Rivlin sends condolences over passing of Rabbi Dr. Lamm President Rivlin responded to the death of Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm. "Mourning the loss of Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm of blessed memory, former President of YU and Rosh HaYeshiva of RIETS. Rabbi Lamm brought together great knowledge with deep religious thought, Torah u'Mada, a leader of Centrist Orthodoxy in the US. Deepest condolences to his family and many students." ► ◄ Last Briefs