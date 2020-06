14:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 MK Ram Shefa chosen to head Education Cmte MK Ram Shefa (Blue and White) was elected to head the Education, Culture and Sports Committee. "For the past decade I have dedicated my life to the world of education. I am thrilled and delighted to have reached this moment,” he said after the appointment.



MK Yariv Levin welcomed the new chairman of the committee: "You come with a lot of knowledge, familiarity with the system and a genuine desire to deal with the complex and important issues within the committee's responsibility."