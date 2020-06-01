MK Haim Katz appointed chair of Labor Cmte

The Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee accepted the recommendation of the arrangements committee and approved the appointment of MK Haim Katz (Likud) as chair of the committee in the 23rd Knesset. The discussion took place with the participation of MK Yariv Levin.

"Happy to return," said MK Katz. "We are in a borrowed time of four years. If we don't reach goals, we won't have achieved anything."



