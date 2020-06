12:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Teacher at Ashdod school contracts virus, 100 sent to quarantine Hundreds of first to third graders at an Ashdod's girls' school were sent to isolation after a teacher at the school contracted the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs