MK Hauser appointed chair of Foreign Affairs and Defense Cmte The Foreign and Defense Committee plenary today held a hearing on the recommendation of the Arrangements Committee, appointing MK Tzvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) as the chairman of the committee, and the committee members approved this recommendation by unanimous vote.



Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin (Likud) was at the hearing and said, "Big congratulations to the right man in the right place. The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is an amazing place, with a lot of important ability to be exposed to the deepest things in Israel's security and its foreign relations in real time, and to give a different point of view."



"This thinking that is out-of-the-box, outside of the controlled systems, is essential and has a major contribution to the security of Israel and its status in the world. Unlike all other Knesset committees that deal with government work on visible issues, this committee is the only watchful eye that sees things that are not visible, and in this regard you are a messenger of Israeli citizens. "