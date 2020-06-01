Eilat: Plan for establishment of 1,133 hotel rooms approved

The Ministry of Tourism and the Israel Lands Authority announced that after many years in which new plots were not approved for building hotels in Eilat, the District Planning and Building Committee for the South approved a plan to establish a new neighborhood in Eilat covering 940 dunams, that will include 1,133 hotel rooms and 3,058 housing units.

According to Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir: "The plan for establishing the new district is another important step in the rehabilitation and development of Eilat. Eilat is a very significant growth engine for tourism in Israel and its rehabilitation and development is a national mission. "