Remains of ancient ornamental relic found in Tzipori

The Nature and Parks Authority today revealed that an ancient architectural-ornamental relic, known as a 'partzufa', used in ancient times as a lavish faucet in various water installations, was recently discovered among the antiquities of the Tzipori National Park, near an ancient bathhouse.

The archaeological remains, dated according to the hypotheses to the Roman period about 1,800 years ago, were found by David Goren, a Tzipori resident, who toured the National Park and saw the special finds jutting out of the terrain.