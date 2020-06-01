Social workers union: Social services on verge of collapse

Social workers union chairman Inbal Hermoni this morning sent a warning letter to Finance Minister Israel Katz and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli about the collapse of social services following the Corona crisis and expected cuts.

"During this period, we are witnessing again and again the vitality of social work and social services in preserving the fabric and social resilience, and in meeting the national challenges facing the State of Israel. Therefore we were shocked to hear of expected cuts in resources of the Welfare Ministry at this time," she wrote to the ministers.