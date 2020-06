09:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Armenian PM diagnosed with coronavirus Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was diagnosed with coronavirus. 9,282 people have been infected in the country so far, and 131 have died from the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs