08:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Former Chief of Staff Danny Halutz critical of Gantz joining gov't Former Chief of Staff Danny Halutz attacked on Galei Tzahal Gantz's joining of the government, calling the move "corruption, collapse and spitting in the faces of a million people who have nothing to eat."