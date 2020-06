08:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Biden participates in anti-racism rally in Delaware United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took part in a rally against racism in Delaware. "We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. Please stay safe. Please take care of each other.," he later wrote in his Twitter account.

► ◄ Last Briefs