|
08:30
Reported
News BriefsSivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20
J'lem mayor on shooting of Arab youth: Clear there was mistake
The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, in an interview with Galei Tzahal talked about the shooting of Iyad al-Halak, calling it "a tragic and unfortunate case. I do not know exactly what happened there, I intend to visit the family."
He added: "Everyone understands that there was a mistake here and there was nothing done on purpose, and if a mistake is made, one must apologize. It is certain that quiet will prevail throughout the city."
Last Briefs