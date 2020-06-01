J'lem mayor on shooting of Arab youth: Clear there was mistake

The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, in an interview with Galei Tzahal talked about the shooting of Iyad al-Halak, calling it "a tragic and unfortunate case. I do not know exactly what happened there, I intend to visit the family."

He added: "Everyone understands that there was a mistake here and there was nothing done on purpose, and if a mistake is made, one must apologize. It is certain that quiet will prevail throughout the city."