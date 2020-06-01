|
08:27
Reported
News BriefsSivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20
US: 4,100 people arrested since beginning of demonstrations
Since the start of protests in the United States following the death of the black detainee, George Floyd, about 4,100 people have been arrested, according to Associated Press.
A lockdown has been imposed on more than 40 cities across the state, including Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. Nearly 5,000 National Guard personnel were deployed in 15 different states to restore public order.
Last Briefs