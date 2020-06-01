|
06:13
Reported
News BriefsSivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20
Report: Trump rushed to bunker during protests outside White House
Secret Service agents rushed US President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the compound, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades, reported The Associated Press.
Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Last Briefs