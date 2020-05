04:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Washington D.C. Mayor orders curfew amid protests Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew overnight Sunday. In a tweet, Bowser said the curfew for the District of Columbia will start at 11:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, and will last until Monday, June 1 at 6:00 a.m. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs