01:49
Reported
News BriefsSivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20
Bat Yam: Employee at after-school facility diagnosed with COVID-19
An employee at an after-school child care facility in Bat Yam was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday and as a result, 13 children and five staff members have been sent to isolation.
The children who come to the facility in the afternoons attend ten different schools in Bat Yam and Tel Aviv. At this time, no isolation has been required for the students, but the municipality began preparing for immediate tests for all children who attend the facility.
