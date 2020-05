23:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Former NBA star: 'No way I'm staying in isolation' Read more Former NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire took Israel's basketball league to task over refusal to allow foreign players to return to play. ► ◄ Last Briefs