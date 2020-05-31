WHO European director warns: 'Time for preparation, not celebration'

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Dr Hans Kluge, director for the WHO European region, delivered a strong warning to countries beginning to ease their lockdown restrictions, saying that now is the "time for preparation, not celebration."

Dr Kluge stressed that, as the number of cases of Covid-19 in countries such as the UK, France, and Italy was beginning to drop, it did not mean the pandemic was coming to an end. The epicenter of the European outbreak is now in the east, he said, with a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.