Mandelblit: Suspicion of two PM Residence employees dates back a year

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has responded to accusations made by the Netanyahu family's lawyer, Yossi Cohen, suggesting that he has a personal vendetta against the Prime Minister.

Cohen's words were uttered in response to news that police were questioning two female employees working at the Prime Minister's Residence who were suspected of having given false testimony in favor of Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Prime Minister.

"The information that prompted the suspicions attached to the two employees came into the hands of investigators last year already," Mandelblit noted. "There is absolutely no basis to any of the claims being made by Cohen, claims that should be condemned. And his claims will not deter any official from fulfilling his duty in the most optimum manner."