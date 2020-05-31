Bnei Brak councillor proposes arnona exemption for lockdown period

A member of the Bnei Brak municipality, Yakov Vieder, has proposed granting the city's residents an exemption from paying local authority taxes (arnona) for the months during which the city was locked down due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Vieder is the head of the Likud party's faction on the city council. He related that in the last few months, he has dealt with hundreds of inquiries from Bnei Brak residents who have been seriously financially impacted by the epidemic, "So much so that a large number of them are now having difficulty in purchasing basic food items," he said.