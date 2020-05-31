Gantz: Vital to protect the rule of law, respect for judiciary

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has held his first working meeting with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

The two men reportedly discussed various legal matters relating to the Defense Ministry, which Gantz now heads.

Gantz told Mandelblit that he sees the preservation of the rule of law as central to the preservation of democracy itself, and that he intends to do what he can to ensure that the judiciary and its officials are respected and that they can exercise their duties without fear or concern of any possible ramification or criticism.