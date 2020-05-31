|
22:09
Reported
News BriefsSivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20
Chile: More than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19, numbers climbing fast
More than 1,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Chile, The Guardian reports. Latin America has become a virus hotspot, with cases in South American countries climbing at an extremely high rate.
Chile has already confirmed almost 100,000 cases of Covid-19. Nearby Brazil has confirmed over half a million cases, with almost 30,000 dead.
Around 370,000 people have died across the world, a number that is almost certainly an underestimate due to incomplete reporting of coronavirus deaths and other factors.
