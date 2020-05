22:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Man injured in fight in Akko A 25-year-old man has sustained moderate injuries in a fight in Akko. MDA responders and paramedics treated him at the scene and then transported him to a hospital in nearby Nahariya. ► ◄ Last Briefs