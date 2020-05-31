AIPAC's 2021 conference has been cancelled

American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced today that it has cancelled its 2021 policy conference, due to to the coronavirus pandemic.

AIPAC President Betsy Korn wrote to members explaining the decision: "Given the continued uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and without a predictable avenue to safely bring together thousands of pro-Israel Americans, we have been forced to cancel the 2021 AIPAC Policy Conference."