Former DM Bennett: We could have been testing 50 thousand/day by now

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has criticized the government in the wake of a spike in the number of new coronavirus infections in the last few days.

"If not for government opposition to an expansion of the number of tests being performed, we could have been performing 50 thousand tests per day by now," he alleged. "We could easily have reached that number. If we had been doing that, within five days we could have tested the entire academic staff of the country, and we would know by Friday which schools are affected and which are not. Instead, the government is dragging its feet - all talk and no action."