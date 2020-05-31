Global protests against killing of George Floyd

Cities across the globe have seen demonstrations focused on the death of George Floyd, killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week.

Thousands gathered in London, Berlin, and Toronto, NBC reports, flouting social distancing regulations to protest.

The governments of China, Iran, and Russia also added their voices to those criticizing the United States.

Chinese media focused on the "double standards" of the American administration in supporting pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong while stamping down protests in the United States.

The Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted: "American police commit high-profile crimes all too often ... U.S. authorities should meticulously investigate the murder of George Floyd."

And the Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, tweeted: "Some don't think BlackLivesMatter ... it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism."