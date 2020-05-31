Gantz commends Health Minister for response to spike in virus cases

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has commended the government on its response to the recent spike in new cases of coronavirus, primarily in a number of schools in several cities.

"The massive increase in the numbers of tests being performed, the closure of virus hotspots, and contact tracing of those infected by the virus - this is what needed to be done in order to deal effectively with the epidemic," Gantz said.

"I commend the Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein, for his decision to expand testing to people not showing any symptoms," he added. "This was an important step to take that will hopefully limit the damage to health and the economy."