20:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Bnei Brak to tighten enforcement of coronavirus regulations The Bnei Brak Municipality has announced that due to laxity in enforcing regulations designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in the city's synagogues, the municipality will be heightening its enforcement and fining synagogue sextons if they are found to be in violation of the rules.