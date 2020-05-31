Derek Chauvin's wife to file for divorce

Kellie Chauvin, the wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has said that she is filing for divorce after 10 years of marriage, NBC News reports.

In a statement issued by her attorney, Kellie Chauvin said she is devastated by the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, and that "her utmost sympathy lies with [Floyd's] family."

Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost ten minutes while he begged the police officer to release him as he couldn't breathe.