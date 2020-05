20:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Education Ministry to set up coronavirus crisis center Following the spike in the number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in schools in several parts of the country, Education Minister Yoav Galant has ordered the Education Ministry to establish a special coronavirus crisis center to deal with the crisis, Channel 12 News reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs