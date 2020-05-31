|
160 virus cases in Gymnasia high school
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus at the Hebrew Gymnasia high school in Jerusalem now stands at 160.
The entire student and staff body have now been tested, following six confirmed cases last week. The school has closed and resumed distance learning, with all students and staff in quarantine.
At least one student has alleged that a teacher who knew he had contracted the virus continued to show up to teach classes.
