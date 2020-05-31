PM's attorney: Mandelblit 'obsessed with trying to oust PM'

Attorney Yossi Cohen, who is representing the Netanyahu family, has responded to reports that two employees at the Prime Minister's Residence who are suspected of giving false testimony designed to favor Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Prime Minister, are to be questioned by the police's Lahav 433 Unit.

"[Attorney-General] Mandelblit has enlisted the police force in his obsessive persecution of the Netanyahu family, as he attempts to overthrow the Prime Minister. But people aren't buying it," Cohen said.