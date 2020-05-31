Passing of Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm

Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm, president emeritus of Yeshiva University, has passed away at the age of 92.

Rabbi Lamm was the third President of YU. He was a student of Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik, and earned a PhD in Jewish Philosophy from YU's Bernard Revel Graduate School. He served for many years as Rabbi of the Jewish Center in Manhattan and was a pulpit rabbi there and in other congregations for 25 years.

Rabbi Lamm authored 10 books and many other writings.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Chaye Warburg, Dr. Joshua Lamm, and Shalom Lamm. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sara Dratch a”h.