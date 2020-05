19:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 IDF exercises in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, Netivot tomorrow Tomorrow morning the IDF will be holding training exercises in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, and Netivot. The exercises will last several hours and will involve large movements of security forces and vehicles. The exercises were planned in advance as part of the IDF's regular training for its forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs