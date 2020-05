18:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Woman injured by exploding gas canister A 51-year-old woman has sustained moderate injuries, apparently from an exploding gas canister. The explosion occurred near a mall in Ramat Hagolan. MDA paramedics treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to Ziv Hospital in Tzefat for further treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs