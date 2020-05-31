MK Michaeli requests extension for public to offer comments on new law

MK Merav Michaeli (Labor) has requested of the Attorney-General that he extend the period during which the general public may offer its comments on the Special Regulatory Law for dealing with the coronavirus, that has been publicized by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Such a far-reaching and potentially damaging piece of legislation should be approached with an excess of caution, with special care taken to ensure that people's rights are protected and that the public has its say," Michaeli wrote. "It is absolutely ridiculous to allot just seven days for something as significant as this. Especially when three of those days are Shabbat and Yom Tov," she added.