Barkat: Treasury sidelined me during coronavirus discussions

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) has told Galei Zahal that he was not invited to the government's discussions on the economic ramifications of the coronavirus epidemic, due to his stated positions on the issues involved.

"The Treasury left me out of their discussions on the epidemic crisis, because they were scared that I would tell them exactly what I thought," Barkat said. "Not all politicians are businessmen, and they don't necessarily understand the issues involved, so they just follow the Treasury officials blindly."