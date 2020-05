18:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Woman suspected of giving false testimony in favor of Sara Netanyahu Police are questioning an employee at the Prime Minister's Residence, on suspicion that she gave false testimony intended to benefit Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Prime Minister. ► ◄ Last Briefs