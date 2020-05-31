Many of Egypt's hotels reopen, already around 1/4 full

Despite the high incidence of coronavirus in Egypt, the country has reopened many of its hotels permitting them a 25% occupancy rate - which has already almost been reached, The Guardian reports, quoting Reuters.

Egyptian airports are still closed to international flights, but around 80 hotels in the Red Sea region are now around 22% full, and an additional 173 hotels have applied for a license to reopen in the near future.

The Egyptian government has stated that it plans to increase the permitted occupancy rate to 50% in the next month. Tourism accounts for around 5% of Egypt's GDP.