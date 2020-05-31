UK professor: Many 'vulnerable' groups not in special danger after all

According to a prominent UK professor, many people previously thought to have been uniquely vulnerable to Covid-19 are not in fact in especial danger of severe illness.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the British government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, was interviewed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

"There are some huge studies coming out now," he said, "and I think with this new information it may seem that many people who we thought might have been vulnerable in fact are not vulnerable. In particular people, say, who have recovered from cancer five years previously may think that they are susceptible but in fact it looks quite clear that people who have recovered and are now well and are not on any anti-cancer drugs are actually relatively safe."

He added that "The same for asthma, which we knew to be a major risk factor for influenza, but now seems not to be a risk factor, unless you’re on oral steroids."