UK abandons contact tracing - system could only cope with 5 cases/week

The United Kingdom abandoned its attempt at establishing a contact tracing system for coronavirus as the system could only cope with tracing five cases per week, The Telegraph reports.

The government's Scientific Group on Emergencies concluded that models showed that the numbers could be increased to no more than 50 cases per week, and the system was thus abandoned.

Contact tracing was used for a period of several weeks in Israel, until rights groups appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that it unreasonably infringed on privacy. The government continued the program under emergency regulation, but it has recently been suspended due to the reduction in the transmission rate.