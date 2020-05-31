|
17:59
Reported
News BriefsSivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20
Teacher knew he was infected - but came to school anyway
A student at the Hebrew Gymnasia high school in Jerusalem has told media that one of the school's teachers continued to arrive in school to teach classes even when he already knew he had contracted the coronavirus.
Over 100 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among the staff and student body, and the school has now been closed and all students and teachers sent into quarantine.
Last Briefs