Disabled Arab died of bullet wound in center of body, autopsy shows

The body of Iyad Al-Halak, the disabled man shot by police in the Old City of Jerusalem on Shabbat morning, has been sent for autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Kan Reshet Bet reports that the autopsy showed that Al-Halak died from a bullet wound in the center of his body. Two of the seven bullets that were fired hit Al-Halak. One of the soldiers involved in the incident claims that he initially shot at Al-Halak's legs, but the victim's legs were not hit.

A family member was present at the autopsy.