Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Lapid: Gantz couldn't stand up to Netanyahu's pressure Head of the Opposition, MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has offered sharp criticism of Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz. Speaking to Reshet Bet, he said, "Gantz couldn't stand up to Netanyahu's pressure. If he had wanted to demonstrate real responsibility, he would never have consented to the formation of a government of 36 ministers."