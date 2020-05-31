SpaceX capsule has docked at International Space Station

A SpaceX capsule carrying the two NASA astronauts, Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley, docked at the International Space Station just a few moments ago, the New York Times reports.

After initial setbacks, the first portion of the test flight with crew aboard is thus declared a success. The two astronauts left Kennedy Space Center on Saturday for the 19-hour journey, the first trip to be launched from the United States since 2011.