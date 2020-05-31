|
16:55
Reported
News BriefsSivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20
PM: Those opposing Alternate PM's office are mistaken
In a government meeting today, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu discussed the clause in the coalition agreements relating to the establishment of a separate office for the Alternate Prime Minister (Benny Gantz).
"Those who say that establishing an office for the Alternate Prime Minister is a wrong decision are simply misleading people," Netanyahu said, according to a report in Reshet Kan Bet.
