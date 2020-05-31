|
Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20
Gymnasia staff, students ordered to self-quarantine
The entire staff and student body of the Hebrew Gymnasia high school in Jerusalem has been ordered to self-quarantine, after testing revealed that the majority of staff and students have contracted coronavirus.
Last week, three students and then three teachers tested positive, following which the students and staff were all tested. The bulk of new cases discovered in the last few days are from the Gymnasia high school, which has now closed its premises and resumed distance learning.
