Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20
Israel's youngest serious virus case now recovered
Israel's youngest coronavirus patient to have been in serious condition, Afik Suissa, has been discharged from Tel Hashomer hospital's coronavirus ward.
Kan News notes that Suissa is an athlete who was previously healthy and with no known underlying medical condition. He contracted the virus two months ago while on a trip abroad, and his situation was critical until he eventually made a full recovery.
