16:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 44 new Covid-19 cases today Kan News reports that 44 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed since yesterday, of which 50% are students learning at the Hebrew Gymnasia school in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs